STOCK,
Matthew Graeme (Matt):
Q25728 POYS(Ret) RNZN. Suddenly at Palmerston North Hospital on Sunday 25 October 2020, aged 50 years. Dearly loved husband of Denice. Adored father of Jack, and Isabelle. Dearly loved son of Graeme and Sandra. Brother and brother-in-law of Lucy and Tony Eade; Vanessa Baker, Dave and Lianne McCone, Alastair and Nikki Baker, and their families. Much loved son-in-law of Glennys Baker; and Bruce and Jeanette Baker. Messages c/- 167 John F. Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North 4414. Friends are invited to attend a service for Matt at the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Saturday 31 October 2020, at 1.30pm.
NZIFH
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 28, 2020