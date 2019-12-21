REYNOLDS, Matthew (Matt):
Passed peacefully surrounded by family on the morning of Thursday 19 December 2019 at Mary Potter Hospice, Wellington. Husband to Diane of almost 55 years. Beloved father of John, Vicky & Scott. Much loved by his 10 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Funeral to be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 50 Ngatitoa Street, Porirua, on Monday 23 December 2019 at 11.00am. Followed by burial at Whenua Tapu at 2.00pm. Messages can be sent to the Family at PO Box 50491, Porirua 5240.
