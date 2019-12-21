Matthew REYNOLDS

Guest Book
  • "To Diane John Vicky Scott and all the family. Sending love..."
    - Shona and peter Kwock Sun
  • "thinking of you all at this sad time .. RIP Matt ... love..."
    - tania wilson
  • "R.I.P. Uncle Matt. Our condolences to all Arohanui the..."
    - Wayne @ Kurstina Pohe
  • "Dear Diane & whanau. i was looking for another notice and..."
  • "Thinking of you all. Lots of fond memories growing up."
    - michelle burkinshaw
Service Information
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 a.m.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
50 Ngatitoa Street
Porirua
Burial
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
2:00 p.m.
Whenua Tapu
Death Notice

REYNOLDS, Matthew (Matt):
Passed peacefully surrounded by family on the morning of Thursday 19 December 2019 at Mary Potter Hospice, Wellington. Husband to Diane of almost 55 years. Beloved father of John, Vicky & Scott. Much loved by his 10 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Funeral to be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 50 Ngatitoa Street, Porirua, on Monday 23 December 2019 at 11.00am. Followed by burial at Whenua Tapu at 2.00pm. Messages can be sent to the Family at PO Box 50491, Porirua 5240.
Gee & Hickton - Porirua
www.geeandhickton.co.nz
Tel. (04) 2375332. FDANZ
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 21, 2019
