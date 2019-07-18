NOLAN, Matthew James:
On 16 July 2019, aged 49 years. Son of the late Rona and James Nolan; brother and uncle of Claire; Dorothy, Ross and Islay; Jen and Violet. In lieu of flowers, donations to Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Te Omanga Hospice. Friends are welcome to spend time with Matt at the funeral home, please call to arrange a time. A service for Matt will be held in St Patrick's College Chapel, 207 Fergusson Dr, Heretaunga, Upper Hutt, on Friday 19 July at 1.00pm, and thereafter interment at Akatarawa Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post from July 18 to July 19, 2019