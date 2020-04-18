MAHER,
Matthew Thomas (Border):
Passed away peacefully at Aroha Care Centre on Monday 13th April 2020, aged 81. Much loved husband of Gail, step-father to Danielle. Loved brother of Kathryn, Angela and Trish (deceased). Loved by his many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Aroha Care Centre for the wonderful care they have given Matt over the last few years.
Matt will be sadly missed.
Messages to the family may be placed in Matt's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted to PO Box 226, Otorohanga 3940. A funeral for Matt will be held at a later date, yet to be advised.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 18, 2020