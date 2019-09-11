|
BEATTIE,
Matthew David (Matt):
Y759390 Lt Col (rtd), Colonel Commandant of the Royal Regiment of New Zealand Artillery. Peacefully on 9th September 2019, surrounded by Sarah, Emilie, Alex and Hannah, to whom he was a much loved husband and father. A greatly loved brother of his siblings and their partners, John, Annie, the late Sezzie, Bill, Bodge, Tom, Margie, John, Libby, Chris, Simon and Robbie. A special uncle to Cate, Willy, Anna, Ben, Victoria, Nick, Sam, Ashe, Toby, Jasper, Josie, Gus, Kristi, Harriet, Michael, George, Ella, Ben, Grace, Jack, Amy, Phoebe, Bede, Roma, the late Jamie, Davy, Jonty, Maddy, Marianne and a great-uncle to Daisy, Polly, Frida, Iggy, Sebastian, Jasper, Dee Dee and Franny. An adored grandfather of grand-puppy Cruff. He will be very much missed by his family and friends who he greatly loved. A service for Matt will be held in the Wellington cathedral of St Paul, 2 Hill St, Thorndon, Wellington, on Monday 16th September at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mary Potter Hospice or the Cancer Society would be much appreciated and can be left at the service. Messages for the Beattie family can be sent C/- 306 Willis Street, Wellington.
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ (04) 385 0745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post from Sept. 11 to Sept. 14, 2019
