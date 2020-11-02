BARCLAY, Matthew James:
Peacefully at Mary Potter Hospice on 31 October 2020. Loved partner of Likun Fan. Loved father of Sophie and Alex, and good friend of Sunny and Miranda. Loved brother to Joanne and Bill. In lieu of flowers donations to Mary Potter Hospice or the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be left at www.marypotter.org.nz or www.cancernz.org.nz Messages for the family may be left in Matt's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz, where the link for live streaming is also found. A service to celebrate Matt's life will be held at The Wilson Funeral Home Chapel, 375 Adelaide Road, Newtown, on Wednesday 4 November 2020 at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 2, 2020