RYLAND, Matt Dallas
(Matiaha Te Hemara RYLAND):
On 28 March 2020 peacefully at Hutt Hospital, aged 67 years. Dearly loved partner of Naomi Shaw, much loved father and father-in-law of Shaar & Mary, Daniel & Jayne, Matthew, Adam & Emma, Valerie & Jason, Joel, Kiri Shaw & Craig Wallace, and Whetu Shaw. Loved Koro of Alijah, Gabriel, Rebekah, Azariah, Esmeralda, Aubyn, Manaia, Denva, Sage, Mesha, and Zahr. Outstanding singer and musician and a great friend to many people. Special thanks to the staff at Hutt Hospital for the love and care shown to Matt and whanau. Due to current circumstances, a private cremation will be held. A celebration of Matt's life will be held at a later date - the details will notified.
Hoake tãtou ki Waiapu ki tãtara e maru ana.
Let us shelter under the thick matted cloak of Waiapu.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 31, 2020