PENDROUS, Mason:
Dearly missed by his close family and friends, especially Anthony, Steve and Basil the dog. Old Boy of Scots College. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Mary Potter Hospice in memory of Mason's mum would be appreciated. Messages and tributes can be placed in Mason's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. A memorial service to celebrate Mason's life will be held at the Khandallah Presbyterian Church, 33 Ganges Rd, Khandallah, on Friday 11th October at 2.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019