ROYAL, Maryrose:
22 March 1940 -
22 November 2019
Maryrose Royal passed away peacefully on the morning of 22 November, at home surrounded by her family. She was 79 years of age. Much loved wife of Türoa and mother of Antony, Simon, Haunui, Charles, Greg and Guy. Beloved grandmother of 16 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Widely loved and respected by her extended family and friends, St Theresa's parish, Whitireia Polytechnic and the many charitable organisations that she volunteered for and led in the wider Porirua community. A Requiem Mass will be held in St Theresa's Church, Plimmerton at 11.00am on Monday 25 November. All welcome to attend.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 23, 2019