BUTTON, Maryla Maria:
On Friday, 14th August 2020, peacefully in the devoted care of Millvale Lodge, Paraparaumu, aged 66, with her loving husband John at her side. Loving mother and mother-in-law of John and Lisa Button and Andrea and Matt Levens, and grandmother of Naomi, Jessica, Sophie and Alex. Loved daughter of Antoni and Jadwiga Zychewicz (both deceased), and sister of Wanda Crittin (dec), Jolanta du Fresne, Andrew Zychewicz (dec), Stan Zychewicz and Halina Falvey (dec). Daughter-in-law of Nancy Button. Fondly remembered by her many nieces and nephews. A funeral service for Maryla will be held at the Kapiti Coast Funeral Home, 9-11 Hinemoa St, Paraparaumu, at 2.00pm on Friday, 21st August.

Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 18, 2020
