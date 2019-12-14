McGLADE, Maryann:

Passed away peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital on Thursday, 12th December 2019, after a brief illness. Aged 81 years. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Kevanne & Murray, Paddy and the late Lindsay. Adored Nana of Magnus, Lachlan, Madeleine, Andrew, Joseph and Cameron. Much loved Aunty to her many nieces and nephews. Adored best friend of Emma. Daughter of the late John (Alec) and Ivy McGlade. Sister of John and Paul McGlade and the late Barbara, Beryl, Kevin and Bede. Formerly of Waverley, Whanganui and Hamilton. The family thank the extraordinary nurses, caregivers and physicians of Ward 23 and 25 OPAL Unit for their exemplary care and compassion, and support to the family. Special thanks to the team at John Miller Law for honouring Mum through their advocacy.

Humorous, kind and forgiving. A resilient sufferer now

at rest."

A service for Maryann will be held at Raleigh Street Christian Centre, 24 Raleigh St, Leamington, Cambridge, on Wednesday, 18th December 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. All communications to the McGlade Family, 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.





