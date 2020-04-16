WILKINGS,
Mary Veronika (Roni):
Passed away peacefully on 14th April 2020 at Malvina Major Rest home, Khandallah with her daughter and grand-daughter by her side. Aged 95 years. Beloved wife of the late Ray Wilkings. Dearly loved mother of Zara and the late Allen. Loved Nanna to Sammi, Josh and Candice. Great-Nan to Konan and Kiamaia. Loved sister, mother-in-law, cousin, aunty and friend. Sincere thanks to the carers at Malvina Major Rest Home. A beautiful, spiritual person always strong to her faith of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 16, 2020