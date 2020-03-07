WHYTE,
Mary Winifred (nee Knipe):
Former Lieutenant Queen Alexandra Imperial Military Nursing Service (109083) WWII. Born January 12, 1919. Died peacefully on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Metlifecare Retirement Village in Paraparaumu, aged 101 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Rod. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Roderick and Patti. Very much loved and adored grandmother of Kathy, Tony and Anita, and great-grandmother of Lennox and Kaylee. At Mary's request a private service has already been held. Special thanks to all the staff at Metlifecare who took care of Mary in her final days.
She will be sadly missed.
Waikanae Funeral Home Ltd
FDANZ Tel 04 2936844
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 7, 2020