Mary WHYTE (1919 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary WHYTE.
Service Information
Waikanae Funeral Home
17 Parata St
Waikanae , Wellington
042936844
Death Notice

WHYTE,
Mary Winifred (nee Knipe):
Former Lieutenant Queen Alexandra Imperial Military Nursing Service (109083) WWII. Born January 12, 1919. Died peacefully on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Metlifecare Retirement Village in Paraparaumu, aged 101 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Rod. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Roderick and Patti. Very much loved and adored grandmother of Kathy, Tony and Anita, and great-grandmother of Lennox and Kaylee. At Mary's request a private service has already been held. Special thanks to all the staff at Metlifecare who took care of Mary in her final days.
She will be sadly missed.
Waikanae Funeral Home Ltd
FDANZ Tel 04 2936844
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 7, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.