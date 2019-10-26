WARREN, Mary:
Late of Oriental Bay and Kapiti Coast. On Friday 25 October 2019, peacefully at Eldon Lodge. Aged 90 years. Loved wife of the late James Warren, and loved mother of Sandra Nunnerley (New York City). Loved aunt of Glenn Stratford and Susan Darling. Mary's funeral service will be held at the Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, on Thursday 31 October 2019, at 10.00am, to be followed by interment at the Paraparaumu Beach Cemetery.
