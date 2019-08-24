TWEEDIE,
Mary Boyd (Molly):
Suddenly and unexpectedly at Hutt Hospital on August 22, 2019; in her 94th year. Wife of the late Reverend Bert Tweedie. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Robin & Bruce, Walter & Lynne, Maureen & Carey, Frazer & Becky (dec), Brian & Julie, Craig & Colleen. Loved Gran to her 18 Grandchildren and "GG" to 25 Great-Grandchildren.
So dearly loved.
Will be sadly missed.
Gone to be with Bert.
Special thanks to the staff at Aroha for their wonderful care of Mum and to the doctors and nurses at Hutt Hospital. A service for Molly will be held at Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Road & Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt on Tuesday 27 August at 2.00pm; followed by a private cremation. All messages to the "Tweedie Family", c/- PO Box 30-127 Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 24, 2019