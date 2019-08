TWEEDIE,Mary Boyd (Molly):Suddenly and unexpectedly at Hutt Hospital on August 22, 2019; in her 94th year. Wife of the late Reverend Bert Tweedie. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Robin & Bruce, Walter & Lynne, Maureen & Carey, Frazer & Becky (dec), Brian & Julie, Craig & Colleen. Loved Gran to her 18 Grandchildren and "GG" to 25 Great-Grandchildren.So dearly loved.Will be sadly missed.Gone to be with Bert.Special thanks to the staff at Aroha for their wonderful care of Mum and to the doctors and nurses at Hutt Hospital. A service for Molly will be held at Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Road & Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt on Tuesday 27 August at 2.00pm; followed by a private cremation. All messages to the "Tweedie Family", c/- PO Box 30-127 Lower Hutt 5040.