TRASK,
Mary Lillian (nee Smith):
On Monday, 12th August 2019. Passed away peacefully after a courageous and hard fought battle with cancer. Dearly loved wife of the late Jack. Loved mother of Greg, Mark and Tim. Beloved grandmother (Mem) of Sophie, Tom, Amelia, and Ollie the dog. Messages and tributes can be left in Mary's tribute page on www.tributes.co.nz Sincere thanks to all those who cared for Mum. In lieu of flowers donations to the Gillies McIndo Research Institute, PO Box 7184, Newtown, Wellington 6242 would be appreciated or can be left at the service. A service to celebrate Mary's life will be held at the Ss Peter & Paul Church, Knights Road, Lower Hutt on Monday 19th August 2019, at 2.00pm. thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2019