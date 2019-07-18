Mary TOWNLEY

Death Notice

TOWNLEY, Mary Elsie:
Passed away peacefully in the company of her family at North Shore Hospital on Monday 15th July 2019. A family service was held at St Stephen's Chapel, Whangaparaoa, on Wednesday 17th July followed by private cremation. Much loved wife of Frank. Mother of Sandi and Clare, and nana of Holly, Sophie, Sarah and Thomas.
May she rest in peace.
All communications to "The Townley Family", PO Box 305, Whangaparaoa, Auckland 0943.
Published in Dominion Post on July 18, 2019
