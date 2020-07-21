THOMPSON, Mary
L'Estrange (nee Silver):
Peacefully on 18 July 2020. Aged 89 years. Dearly loved wife of Brian and mother of Jenny, Suzi, Geof and Pip. Loved Grandma and Great-Grandma. Special thanks to the staff at Silverstream Home of Compassion. A memorial service for Mary will be held in Heretaunga Christian Centre, Lane Street, Upper Hutt, on Wednesday 22 July at 2.00pm. Messages can be left online at www.legacy.com or posted to 'The Thompson Family', c/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt.
Published in Dominion Post on July 21, 2020