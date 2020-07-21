Mary THOMPSON

Guest Book
Service Information
Gee & Hickton Funeral directors
1 Cornwall Street
Wellington, Wellington
045663103
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Heretaunga Christian Centre
Lane Street
Upper Hutt
Death Notice

THOMPSON, Mary
L'Estrange (nee Silver):
Peacefully on 18 July 2020. Aged 89 years. Dearly loved wife of Brian and mother of Jenny, Suzi, Geof and Pip. Loved Grandma and Great-Grandma. Special thanks to the staff at Silverstream Home of Compassion. A memorial service for Mary will be held in Heretaunga Christian Centre, Lane Street, Upper Hutt, on Wednesday 22 July at 2.00pm. Messages can be left online at www.legacy.com or posted to 'The Thompson Family', c/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt.

Published in Dominion Post on July 21, 2020
