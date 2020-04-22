Mary SOPP

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary SOPP.
Death Notice

SOPP, Mary (nee Whatuira):
On 20th April 2020, at home with her family, aged 100 years. Wife of the late George (Jim); daughter of Paroa Whaturia, loving mother and mother-in-law of Ngahiwi, Victor, Roland, Nicholas, Graeme, Judy, Sharon and Susan. Grandmother to all her mokopuna. Sister to her 21 siblings. Messages to 'Mary's family' may be left in her tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie, Wellington 6241. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, a private cremation has been held.

logo
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 22, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.