SOPP, Mary (nee Whatuira):
On 20th April 2020, at home with her family, aged 100 years. Wife of the late George (Jim); daughter of Paroa Whaturia, loving mother and mother-in-law of Ngahiwi, Victor, Roland, Nicholas, Graeme, Judy, Sharon and Susan. Grandmother to all her mokopuna. Sister to her 21 siblings. Messages to 'Mary's family' may be left in her tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie, Wellington 6241. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, a private cremation has been held.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 22, 2020