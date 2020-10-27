SMAILL,
Mary Maxwell (Maisie):
Peacefully at Rita Angus Retirement Village, Kilbirnie, on Friday, 23 October 2020, aged 94 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Jack, and mother of Fiona and Peter, Margaret and the late John, Barbara and Bruce. Sister of the late Ron Arbuckle. Much loved Granny of Andrew, Matt and David Couper; Kate, Jack and Ben Manners. Proud Great-Granny of Millie and Lucy Couper. Our thanks to all the staff at Rita Angus and Dr Ciandra Keenan for their care. Messages to the 'Smaill Family' may be left in Maisie's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14366, Kilbirnie 6241. A service to celebrate the life of Maisie will be held at the Miramar Uniting Church, cnr Devonshire Road and Hobart Street, Miramar, on Thursday, 29 October at 11.00am, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 27, 2020