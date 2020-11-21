SCHUCK, Mary Margaret:
Died peacefully in Te Omanga Hospice on Monday 16th November 2020, aged 56. Much loved mother of Aidan, Elizabeth and Alexander, and loving wife of Dougal Watson. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hutt Valley BEST (www.hvbest.co.nz) would be appreciated. Special thanks to the hospice staff who cared for Mary Margaret over her last weeks, your support has been greatly appreciated. Messages to the family may be posted to PO Box 44-176, Lower Hutt 5040. Mary Margaret's funeral service will be held at Ss Peter and Paul Church, 60 Knights Rd, Lower Hutt, on Tuesday 24th November, at 11.00am. A vigil will be held at the above named church on Monday 23rd November at 7.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 21, 2020