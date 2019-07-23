SCHNEIDER, Mary Elizabeth
(nee de Lara-Bell):
Died peacefully at Village at the Park on 20 July 2019, aged 81 years. Dearly loved wife of Edmund (Edi). Sister and sister-in-law of David & Tania. Loved by all her family and dear friends. In lieu of flowers donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 'the Schneider family' may be left in Mary's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie, Wellington 6241. A service for Mary will be held at the Cockburn Street Chapel, cnr Cockburn St & Onepu Rd, Kilbirnie, on Thursday 25 July at 2.00pm, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on July 23, 2019