Passed away peacefully on Saturday, 27 July 2019, aged 82 years. Dearly loved wife to the late Ernst. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Ernst, Trudi and Werner, Mary-Therese and Pasquale, Josef and Kalesi, Hugo and Lane, and Eugene. A loved grandma to her 13 grandchildren. Sincere thanks to the staff of Whitby Rest Home for their care of Mary-Rose.

Rest In Peace

A Requiem Mass for Mary- Rose will be held in the Church of St Mary of the Angels, 17 Boulcott Street, Wellington, on Friday, 2 August 2019, commencing at 1.30pm. The Rosary will be recited in the Church of the Sacred Heart - Te Pariha o Te Ngãkau Tapu, 20 Kenepuru Drive, Porirua (in the grounds of Bishop Viard College), on Thursday, 1 August 2019, commencing at 4.00pm. Donations in lieu of flowers for St Vincent de Paul Society would be appreciated and may be left at the Mass.







