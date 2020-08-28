RAE, Mary Margaret:
Beloved wife of Ken Rae, dearly loved sister of Annette Kerr (dec), and specially loved aunt of Megan, Deidre and Linda. A lifelong educator and leader in distance education. Died peacefully at Waikanae on Wednesday 26 August 2020. Funeral to be held at Kapiti Coast Funeral Home, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, at 11.00am on Saturday 29 August 2020. Due to Covid restrictions, family and friends may choose to "attend" via live-stream. Please go to Kapiti Coast Funeral Home/Obituaries/Rae for live-stream instructions.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 28, 2020