PEGG, Mary:
On June 6th 2020 peacefully at Summerset, Paraparaumu. In her 95th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Stan; Loved mother and mother-in-law of Stan Junior, the late Christine, Kathy and Mike, Tony and Faye, and Lesley. Much loved Nana Pegg of her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great- great-grandchildren. Messages to "the family" may be placed in Mary's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted C/- PO Box 723, Paraparaumu. Mary's funeral service will be held at Harbour City Funeral Home Chapel, 300 Kapiti Road, Paraparaumu, on Tuesday, June 9th 2020 at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on June 8, 2020