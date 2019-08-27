ORCHARD,
Mary Patricia Campbell
(nee Tucker):
Aged 93, died peacefully, surrounded by family at Rita Angus Retirement Village. Treasured wife of the late Ben, devoted and loving Mum and mother-in-law of Julie and Terri Patterson, Lawrie and Rachel, Terry and Jenny, and Maria and Wayne. Loved sister to Bunty and John. Adored Grandmother of Jonathan and Rachel, Jeremy, James; Ryan, Danielle, Stella; Jessica, Natalie and Benjamin, and Great-Grandmother of Liam, Jacob, Hazel, Baxter, Rocco and Navy. Valued friend of many. A Requiem Mass to celebrate Mary's life will be held in St Joseph's Catholic Church, 42 Ellice Street, Mount Victoria, on Thursday 29 August at 11.00am, followed by burial at Karori Cemetery. Our thanks and gratitude go to the staff at Rita Angus for their care of Mary over the past 10 years. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to the Home of the Compassion.
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ (04) 385 0745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019