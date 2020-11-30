Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary O'BRIEN. View Sign Death Notice



Mary (nee Scrimshaw):

Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Friday 27 November 2020. Loved wife of the late Bernard and mother of John and Alison, Anne and Graham, Bernard and Sarah and the late Peter. Much loved grandmother of Harry, Lucy, Tim, Karen, Mary, Tommy, Lily, Robbie, Peter, Daniel and Felicity. Special thanks to the staff at Te Hopai for their wonderful care.

"May she rest in peace"

In lieu of flowers donations to Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated, these can be left at the Mass. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at the Church of St Francis de Sales, Clyde Street, Island Bay, Wellington on Thursday 3 December, commencing at 1.30pm. Thereafter burial at Makara Cemetery. Rosary will be prayed in the same Church on Wednesday 2 December, commencing at 6.00pm.

