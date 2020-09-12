MOUAT, Mary Clare (Clare)
(nee Mackenzie-Pausina): QSM
Peacefully passed on Friday 4th September 2020. Dearly loved mother of Justine, Mac, Cam, Kristan & Haydn. Dearly loved Granma. Loved wife of the late Tom Mouat & valued sister-in-law, aunt & friend of many. Loving daughter of James Mackenzie and Mary Pausina. Service Friday 2nd October, 2.00pm, at Salvation Army Centre, 250 Colombo St, Christchurch. Messages 151 Huntsbury Ave, Christchurch 8022, (03) 942 2220.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 12, 2020