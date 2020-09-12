Mary MOUAT

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary MOUAT.
Service Information
Service
Friday, Oct. 2, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Salvation Army Centre
250 Colombo Street
Christchurch
View Map
Death Notice

MOUAT, Mary Clare (Clare)
(nee Mackenzie-Pausina): QSM
Peacefully passed on Friday 4th September 2020. Dearly loved mother of Justine, Mac, Cam, Kristan & Haydn. Dearly loved Granma. Loved wife of the late Tom Mouat & valued sister-in-law, aunt & friend of many. Loving daughter of James Mackenzie and Mary Pausina. Service Friday 2nd October, 2.00pm, at Salvation Army Centre, 250 Colombo St, Christchurch. Messages 151 Huntsbury Ave, Christchurch 8022, (03) 942 2220.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 12, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.