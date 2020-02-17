McVEIGH,
Mary (nee Martin):
Of Coastal Villas, Paraparaumu; previously of Newlands and Glasgow, Scotland. On Saturday, 15 February 2020, at Mary Potter Hospice; aged 93 years 6 months. Dearly loved wife of Des (deceased 2006); mother and mother-in- law of Tom & Wendy, Maureen, Alex & Terrie, Theresa, Andrew & Carol; grandmother of Kathleen, Erin, Callum, Deryn, Christie, Kelsi, Joshua, Kelly-Anne, Amber-Lee, Aleisha, and Brittany; and great-grandmother of her 8 great-grandchildren. Sister, sister-in-law, aunty, cousin, godmother, and dear friend to many.
A beautiful spirit who can now
rest in peace.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Kapiti Church, 3 Presentation Way (off Milne Drive), Paraparaumu, at 11.00am on Wednesday, 19 February – Mum will then be laid to rest with Dad at Awa Tapu Cemetery, 131 Valley Road, Paraparaumu. The Rosary will be recited for Mum at the Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, at 5.00pm tomorrow, Tuesday, 18 February. Sincere thanks to the Vascular and Palliative Care teams at Wellington Hospital and to everyone at Mary Potter Hospice for their love, care and support of Mum and our family. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mary Potter Hospice, PO Box 7442, Newtown, Wellington 6242, or via www.marypotter.org.nz would be appreciated.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
NZIFH FDANZ
04 2985168
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 17, 2020