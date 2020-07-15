Mary MCKEEFRY

Death Notice

McKEEFRY, Mary Teresa:
Of Levin. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 14th July 2020, at Palmerston North. Dearly loved wife of Leo, and loved mother and mother-in-law of Patrick and Karen, Colleen and Warrick, Kathryn and Richard, Maree and Guy, Michelle and Peter, and Stephen and Linda. Loved Nana of Declan, Francis & Amy; Nathan, Kelly & Hayden; Rory, Sian & Darcy; Theo; Stefan, Aron & Klara; and Great-Nana to Bodhi. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Friday 17th July 2020 at 1.30pm. Thereafter interment at The Avenue Lawn Cemetery, Levin.

Published in Dominion Post on July 15, 2020
