McINTYRE,
Mary Josephine (nee Blake):
21.12.1927 - 04.04.2020
Beloved wife of the the late Tony, treasured mother of Vincent, Louise, Leo, and Anne, mother-in-law of Belinda and grandmother of Alice. Dearly loved daughter, sister and auntie of all her whanau in New Zealand and England.
Rest in peace our darling.
Due to current circumstances, a private service and burial will be held on 9 April 2020. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 7, 2020