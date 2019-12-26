MATHEWS, Mary Catherine:
On 23rd December 2019, at Kenepuru Hospital, aged 93 years. Loved daughter of Frank and Bridget, cherished sister to Brian, Maurice, Paul and Terence. A dedicated nurse who spent her career caring for her community, and her last productive years dedicated to babies as a Plunket nurse, she is survived by her much loved children Brigid, Terence and John and two further generations. Special thanks to the staff of Kenepuru Hospital for their care and support of Mary. In lieu of flowers donations to the Miramar Strathmore Food Help would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 'the Mathews family' may be left in Mary's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie, Wellington 6241. Mary's Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the Holy Cross Catholic Church, cnr Hobart St and Miramar Ave, Miramar, on Monday 30th December, at 11.00am, thereafter interment at the Makara Cemetery. The Rosary will be recited in church on Sunday evening at 7.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 26, 2019