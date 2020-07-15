MAHONY,
Mary Teresa (nee Jury):
Peacefully in Masterton on 13 July 2020, aged 84. Formerly of Ponatahi and Johnsonville. Loved wife of the late Pat Mahony. Treasured and respected mother and mother-in-law of Donna (deceased) and Chris Allum; Lisa and Chris Ritchie; Julia Mahony and Tim Wilton. Grandmother to Grace & Kieran, Tayla, Caitlin, Bella, James, Scarlett and Imogen. Heartfelt thanks to staff at Lansdowne Park Village Care Centre. In lieu of flowers, donations to Parkinson's Wairarapa, 41 Perry St, Masterton, appreciated. Messages to family: P.O. Box 2068, Wellington 6140. Due to family currently overseas, a celebration of Mary's life will be held on a date to be arranged.
Published in Dominion Post on July 15, 2020