LEE,
Mary Eva (nee Gosling):
Of Masterton. On 25th April 2020 peacefully at Wellington Hospital after a brief illness. Aged 68 years. Dearly loved wife of Dave. Loved mother of Ariana, and the late Alexia (Lexie). Loved and respected by Dave's family. A loved sister, sister-in-law, Auntie and friend to many.
Reunited with her dear 'courageous girl' Lexie.
A private family graveside service was held at the Clareville Lawn Cemetery on Thursday 30th April 2020. Messages to the Lee Family, C/- PO Box 185, Carterton 5743 or visit www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on May 2, 2020