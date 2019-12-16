Sister Mary (Patricia) KRAUS

  • "Dear Susanna and family, We are so sad to hear of Pat's..."
  • "My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family..."
    - Irene Higgins
Gee & Hickton Funeral directors
Cnr King and Cairo Street
Wellington, Wellington
045282331
Vigil
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
7:00 p.m.
St Joseph's Home of Compassion Chapel
237 Fergusson Drive Heretaunga
Upper Hutt
Requiem Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
1:30 p.m.
St Joseph's Home of Compassion Chapel
237 Fergusson Drive Heretaunga
Upper Hutt
KRAUS, Mary Patricia
(Sister Patricia D.O.L.C.):
Peacefully at St Joseph's Home of Compassion, Heretaunga on 13 December 2019, aged 92 years. Beloved member of the Sisters of Compassion for 71 years. Loved daughter of the late Wilhelm and Ellen. Loved sister of Sister Susanna Kraus RSM, and the late Bill, and Helen. Much loved aunt of her nieces and nephews. Requiem Mass will be held in the St Joseph's Home of Compassion Chapel, 237 Fergusson Drive Heretaunga, Upper Hutt on Tuesday 17 December 2019 at 1.30pm followed by interment at Karori Cemetery. A Vigil will be celebrated in the above Chapel, TONIGHT Monday 16 December at 7.00pm.

Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 16, 2019
