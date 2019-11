KERINS, Mary Catherine(Maureen) (nee Carroll):Passed away peacefully at Madison Rest Home, Levin, on Monday 4 November 2019, 86 years young. Beloved wife of the late Bob Kerins. Treasured mother of Mike, Pat, Tony, Mary, Paul, Brian, Sean, and their loved ones. Will be greatly missed by her 24 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Our sincere thanks for the love and care from the Madison staff.Mum, Nana and Aunty Maur's lived a full and happy life, loved her family and her Catholic faith.Rest in peace beautiful lady.- Your loving familyA Rosary for Maureen will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Weraroa Road, Levin, at 6.00pm, Friday 8 Novemeber, followed by her Requiem Mass on Saturday 9 November at 10.30am. Maureen's burial will take place at Woodville Cemetery at 2.00pm.