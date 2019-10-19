KELLY, Mary Joan (Joan):
On October 15, 2019, peacefully at Woburn Masonic Home. Aged 96 years. Much loved and loving wife of Noel (dec). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Chris & Jill, and the late Stefanie, Greg & Ann, Martin & Claudine, David & Kath, and the late Bobbie, Adrian, and Helen & Nick. Loving grandmother of Nick, Louise, Rebecca, Caroline, Sarah, Frances, Christina, Joanna, Danielle, Anthony, Laureen, Genevieve, Benedict, Gabriel and Lucia. Special Great-grandmother of Erin, Megan, William, Sabrina and Emily. In lieu of flowers donations to Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated www.teomanga.org.nz or left at the service. Special thanks to the staff of Woburn Masonic and Ward 5 Hutt Hospital for their care and kindness. Requiem mass will be celebrated in Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, cnr Palmer Cres & Fergusson Dr, Heretaunga, Upper Hutt, on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at 11.00am, followed by interment at Akatawara Cemetery. Rosary will be recited in Our Lady of Grace Church on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at 7.30pm. All messages to "the Kelly family" C/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2019