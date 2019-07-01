GREEN, Mary Veronica
(née O'Brien):
Peacefully at Wellington Hospital on Saturday 29 June 2019, aged 85 years. Mother and mother-in-law of Joseph and Rosa, Kenneth and Jan, Simon, Maria and David, Cherie and David, and Sonia. Gran and great-gran to 24. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, 29 Parata St, Waikanae, on Wednesday 3 July 2019 at 11am, followed by private burial. Donations to Our Lady of Kapiti Church Building Fund may be left at the church. With thanks to the residents and staff at Summerset on the Coast, Wellington Free Ambulance and Wellington Hospital for their wonderful care of Mary.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
NZIFH FDANZ
04 2985168
Published in Dominion Post on July 1, 2019