GRANT,
Mary Christina (nee Ryan):
Passed away peacefully in her sleep on 29th October 2019, in her 95th year. Her family were around her at her family home as she left on her final journey. Wonderful mother to Lila and Royston; the late Annie; Paul and the late Lesley; Lois; Priscilla and Graham. Loved grandmother to Mark, Ben and Andrew; Mathew and Laura; Meghan and James; Christina; Max and Jack. Great-grandmother to Mya, Blake and Mila. Beloved Mummy Grant to Cho, Hi, Mun and Hwang Yun. Loved aunt, great-aunt, great-great-aunt, and great-great-great-aunt of her beloved sister Kathleen's family. A service will be held to celebrate her remarkable life at Cloudy Bay Funeral Home, 15 Boyce Street, Blenheim, on Friday 1 November, at 2.30pm. Messages to 23 Battys Road, Blenheim 7201 or www.cloudybayfuneralservices.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 31, 2019