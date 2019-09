GRANT, Mary Therese:Peacefully at home on 20 September 2019; with family by her side. Loving wife of John for over 60 years. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Michael & Katy, Kate, Clare & Marty and Bridget. Treasured Gran of Courtney, Lucy, Eleanor, Matt, Rosie Jane, Benedict, Tashi Pem, Georgia, and Bethany. The family are deeply grateful to Bridget for her dedicated selfless care of our Mum. Also, special thanks to Dr Kate Clarke (Wellington Hospital Oncologist) and Lidia (Te Omanga Hospice).Courageous to the endRequiem Mass will be celebrated in St Joseph's Catholic Church, cnr Pine Ave and Main St, Upper Hutt, on Wednesday, 25 September, at 10.30am, followed by interment at Akatarawa Cemetery. A Rosary for Mary will be recited in the above named Church on Tuesday 24 September at 6.30pm. Messages may be posted to the "Grant Family" C/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hut 5040.