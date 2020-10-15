GORDON, Mary Lillace
(Sister Mary Dominic):
On Monday 13th October 2020, peacefully, at the Home of Compassion, Silverstream. Dearly loved Sister of Nga Whaea Atawhai o Aotearoa, Sister of Mercy New Zealand. Dearly loved daughter of the late Herbert (Laurie) and Mary, loved sister of Elaine, and the late John, Monica and Gerard. Loved aunt of her nieces and nephews. Messages may be posted to PO Box 44-176, Lower Hutt 5040. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Joseph's Convent Chapel, 17 Gibbons St, Upper Hutt, on Monday 19th October, at 11.00am, followed by interment at Akatarawa Cemetery. A Vigil will be held at St Joseph's Convent Chapel, Upper Hutt on Sunday 18th October at 7.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020