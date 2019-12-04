FULL, Mary:
On 30 November 2019, peacefully at Wellington Hospital, aged 85 years. Loved wife of the late Alan. Loved Mum of Steve & Andrea, Sandra & Ian and Ken & Tania. Cherished Nana Mary of Oscar, Milly, Alex, Celia, Hamish, Courtney and Kyle. In lieu of flowers donations to Wellington City Mission in memory of Mary would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Mary will be held in Lychgate Funeral Home Chapel, 306 Willis Street, Wellington on Tuesday 10 December, at 11.00am.
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ (04) 3850745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post from Dec. 4 to Dec. 7, 2019