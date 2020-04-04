Mary DRURY

Death Notice

DRURY, Mary Selina:
On Sunday 29th March 2020, peacefully at Parkwood Lodge in Waikanae, aged 95 years. Much loved wife of the late Phil. Mother and mother-in-law of David and Alison, and loved grandmother of Chelsea and Natasha. A private cremation has been held, but a celebration of Mary's life will be held at St Luke's Anglican Church in Waikanae post lockdown. A big thanks to staff at Parkwood Lodge, and to friends and family for their condolences.
Waikanae Funeral Home
Tel 04 2936844
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 4, 2020
