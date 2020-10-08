CRAWFORD, Mary:
On 6 October 2020, peacefully aged 71 years following a sudden illness. Cherished wife of Bill. Much loved mother and mother-in-law to Sean, Neal and Mark, and Olivia, Rachelle & Danielle. Adored Grandmother of Oliver, Stevie, Abe, Max, Shelby, Harry, Frankie and Ronnie. Treasured sister to Andrew, Carol, Linda, Shirley, George, June, Maureen & Billy. Special thanks to the staff of Wellington Hospital (MAPU Ward), Wairarapa DHB and Hospice Wairarapa for their wonderful care and support. Messages to the Crawford family may be left in Mary's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz. Flowers and cards can be sent c/- 4 Moorefield Road, Johnsonville, Wellington. Mary's funeral service will be held at the Guardian Funeral Home Chapel, 4 Moorefield Road, Johnsonville, Wellington, on Friday 16 October 2020 at 3.00pm and will be followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 8, 2020