CORCORAN,
Mary Jeanette (Jeanette):
On August 20, 2019, peacefully at Bethesda Hospital, Christchurch, aged 86 years. Dearly loved and treasured wife of the late Pat. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Susan, John and Kerrin, Nicola and Craig, Michael and Lynda, Catherine, and Jane. Adored Nana of Luke, Timothy, Henry and Laura, Michaela, Duncan and Steph, Finn and Caitlin, Laura, and Patrick.
"A beautiful lady with a life stitched together with love"
In lieu of flowers, donations to Heart Kids NZ would be appreciated and may be made online at bit.ly/mjcorcoran2008. Messages to the Corcoran family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Requiem Mass for Jeanette will be celebrated at St Gregory's Catholic Church, 26 Cotswold Avenue, Bishopdale, Christchurch, on Monday, August 26, at 11.00am, followed by burial at the Yaldhurst Cemetery, 609 Buchanans Road, Christchurch.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 24, 2019
