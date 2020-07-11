COOMBS, Mary Seymour:
Passed away peacefully at Duart Hospital, Havelock North, on July 7, 2020. Loved wife of Philip Coombs (deceased), dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Cathrine and Marco, adored grandma of Caitlin and Elise, sister to the late Eddie, Dave, Albert and Roger. Thank you to all the wonderful caregivers, doctor and nurses Mary had over the years that enabled her to stay in her villa at Mary Doyle for so long, and then more recently at Duart Hospital. A memorial service will be held to celebrate Mary's life at a later date. Messages to Mary's family, c/- 67 McHardy Street, Havelock North, Hawkes Bay 4130.
Surely goodness and love will follow me all the days of my life and I will dwell in the house of the Lord.
Published in Dominion Post on July 11, 2020