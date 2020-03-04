Mary BRUNTON

Service Information
Dempsey & Forrest
208 Guyton St
Wanganui , Manawatu-Wanganui
063490202
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Forrest Lawn Chapel
208 Guyton Street
Whanganui
Death Notice

BRUNTON, Mary Rose:
Suddenly at Wellington Hospital on Sunday 1 March 2020, aged 65 years. Deeply loved Mum of Monica and Dave. Loved and cherished Mezi-Nan to her beautiful granddaughters Isabelle and Victoria. Loved big sister of Shane, Paddy, Sandra, Johna, and Stacey, and much loved sister-in-law of Genny, Ainsley, Walley, and Kevan. Will be dearly missed by all her nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to a celebration of Mary's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Whanganui, TOMORROW, Thursday 5 March 2020, at 11.00am, to be followed by a private interment.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 4, 2020
