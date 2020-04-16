BOX, Mary Ellen:
Passed away suddenly at home on 14 April 2020, aged 85. Deeply loved and sadly missed by husband Bob, daughters Julie and Christine, son Peter, in-laws Paul, Steffen and Phui, and grandchildren James, Emily, Kate, Amallia, Sam, Sofia, Samantha and Alexander.
You were a wonderful wife, mother and Nanna and we
will miss you forever.
Our family will have a private burial but will celebrate Mary's life with a memorial service once the current restrictions are lifted.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 16, 2020