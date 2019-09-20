BOONEN,
Mary Johanna (Maria):
On 18 September 2019, aged 86 years. Peacefully surrounded by her family after a brave struggle. Adored wife to the late Henk. Dearly loved mother to Hetty, Eddie, Roy, Paul and Jeff. Much loved mother-in-law, and Oma to all the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Thanks to the many carers and medical staff for their loving care over the years. In lieu of flowers donations to Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service or posted to PO Box 7442, Wellington South. A funeral service for Mary will be held in the Whenua Tapu Crematorium Chapel, Airlie Road, Pukerua Bay, on Saturday 21st September, at 10.00am, followed by burial in the Whenua Tapu Cemetery.
Gee & Hickton - Porirua
www.geeandhickton.co.nz
Tel. (04) 2375332. FDANZ
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 20, 2019