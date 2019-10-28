BATEUP,
Mary Mavis (Mavis):
Passed away peacefully on October 26, 2019. Dearly loved wife of Eric (deceased). Special Mum and lifelong friend, to Margaret and Ken Buchanan, Allan and Cheryl, Gordon and Sha, Brian and Deb, Anne and Bob (deceased) Munro, Bev and Murray Scaife, Richard and Juliet. Adored Grandma Bate to her 20 grandchildren and families, and 23 great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the caring staff at both Summerset and Hutt Hospitals. A requiem mass will be held in Our Lady of Grace Church, Palmer Cres, Heretaunga, at 10.30am, on Wednesday 30 October 2019. Messages may be sent to the 'Bateup Family', c/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt.
Published in Dominion Post from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019